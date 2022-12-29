CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Sold by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. reduced its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,425 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in CMS Energy by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,773,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,132,206,000 after buying an additional 441,528 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 0.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,252,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,097,061,000 after acquiring an additional 61,795 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 157.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,757,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $388,644,000 after acquiring an additional 3,519,691 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 60.3% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,319,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $291,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,800 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in CMS Energy by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,172,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $291,830,000 after purchasing an additional 13,528 shares in the last quarter. 92.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMS Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CMS stock opened at $63.63 on Thursday. CMS Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $52.41 and a 1 year high of $73.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.34.

CMS Energy Cuts Dividend

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 15.63%. Analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is currently 41.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut CMS Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Mizuho dropped their target price on CMS Energy from $73.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at CMS Energy

In other news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $25,536.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,425 shares in the company, valued at $2,701,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other CMS Energy news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $25,536.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,701,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 875 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total transaction of $50,023.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,309,593.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

