Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Purchased by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,494 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CTSH. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 393 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 492.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 587 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 637 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 263.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 781 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $81.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Down 1.6 %

CTSH opened at $55.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.72. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $51.33 and a 1-year high of $93.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.04.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.79, for a total value of $174,207.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,484.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

(Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.