Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,814 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,117 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Corning by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,008,558 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $630,470,000 after purchasing an additional 5,451,525 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Corning by 109.6% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,151,038 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $99,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647,814 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Corning by 197.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,033,754 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $75,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,499 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Corning by 298.8% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 987,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,100,000 after purchasing an additional 739,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Corning by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,746,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,423,287,000 after buying an additional 671,480 shares during the last quarter. 67.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GLW shares. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Corning from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Fox Advisors downgraded shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corning presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.09.

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $31.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $26.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $28.98 and a 1-year high of $43.47.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Corning had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.47%.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

