Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Stock Position Decreased by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 379,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,645 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.34% of Corporate Office Properties Trust worth $8,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OFC. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 155.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,901,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,923 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,752,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,536,000 after purchasing an additional 769,941 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 101.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 643,311 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,103,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,889,000 after purchasing an additional 474,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,728,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,833,000 after purchasing an additional 268,844 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OFC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Corporate Office Properties Trust to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corporate Office Properties Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.80.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Stock Performance

Corporate Office Properties Trust Announces Dividend

OFC opened at $25.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $22.22 and a 12-month high of $29.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.67%.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

See Also

