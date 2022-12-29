Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Shares Acquired by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,214 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Credit Acceptance by 251.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 95 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Credit Acceptance by 94.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 222 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Credit Acceptance by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 227 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $154,000. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Credit Acceptance alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on CACC. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Credit Acceptance from $477.00 to $364.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Credit Acceptance from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Credit Acceptance in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on Credit Acceptance from $519.00 to $442.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Credit Acceptance Stock Performance

CACC opened at $463.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 15.89, a current ratio of 15.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $461.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $492.83. Credit Acceptance Co. has a fifty-two week low of $397.58 and a fifty-two week high of $699.08.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $13.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $13.17 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $460.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.30 million. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 47.34% and a net margin of 34.09%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 50.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Credit Acceptance

In other news, insider Thomas W. Smith sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.58, for a total value of $441,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,133,377.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Credit Acceptance Profile

(Get Rating)

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.