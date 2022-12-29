CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $99.40

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $99.40 and last traded at $100.27, with a volume of 10978 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $101.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRWD. Mizuho dropped their price target on CrowdStrike from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on CrowdStrike from $235.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $225.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.50.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike Trading Down 0.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $131.12 and a 200 day moving average of $161.32. The company has a market cap of $23.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.82 and a beta of 1.06.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Denis Oleary sold 39,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $4,299,832.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,683. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 51,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.36, for a total value of $5,476,433.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 930,164 shares in the company, valued at $99,862,407.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Denis Oleary sold 39,448 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $4,299,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,683. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 109,252 shares of company stock worth $11,807,218 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 42.9% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 100.0% in the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 112.6% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.