D Orazio & Associates Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,049 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 0.6% of D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 1,316.7% in the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Newfound Research LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 25.4% during the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management raised its stake in Microsoft by 58.6% during the third quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 406 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Microsoft from $325.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on Microsoft from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Microsoft from $320.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Microsoft from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $297.22.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

Microsoft Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $234.53 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $240.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $252.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $213.43 and a 1 year high of $344.30.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.31%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Further Reading

