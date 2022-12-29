D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,122 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,448 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DHI. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth about $28,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 300.0% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 480 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 65.6% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 515 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 93.4% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 582 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

D.R. Horton stock opened at $87.77 on Thursday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.25 and a 12 month high of $108.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 5.92 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.24 billion, a PE ratio of 5.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.54.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.06 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $9.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.97 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 17.50%. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.70 EPS. Equities analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on D.R. Horton from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. KeyCorp upped their price target on D.R. Horton from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $95.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other D.R. Horton news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $108,732.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,724 shares in the company, valued at $144,195.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.48, for a total value of $172,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,815.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $108,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,195.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,770 shares of company stock worth $3,011,976. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

