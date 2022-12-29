David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. Has $538,000 Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. grew its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $538,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 85.1% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 159,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,908,000 after buying an additional 73,141 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 25.2% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at about $799,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 111.9% in the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 511,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,350,000 after buying an additional 270,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 441.6% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 14,359 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after buying an additional 11,708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total transaction of $25,723,453.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total transaction of $25,723,453.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $5,830,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 293,563 shares of company stock valued at $53,186,421 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chevron Price Performance

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CVX. StockNews.com began coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Chevron from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.80.

Shares of CVX opened at $176.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.19. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $117.13 and a 52-week high of $189.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.20.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.54. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. The business had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.96 EPS. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 19.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.31%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

