Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Acquired by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 381.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 323,686 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 256,409 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $11,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Dell Technologies by 3.9% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 64,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,989,000 after buying an additional 2,419 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 104.9% in the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 34.3% in the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 129,906 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,002,000 after buying an additional 33,189 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,384,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,989,000 after buying an additional 19,968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.42% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE DELL opened at $38.76 on Thursday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.90 and a fifty-two week high of $61.54. The stock has a market cap of $27.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.74 and a 200-day moving average of $41.56.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The technology company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $24.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.61 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 208.47% and a net margin of 1.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 55.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dell Technologies news, insider William F. Scannell sold 91,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total transaction of $3,918,397.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 178,627 shares in the company, valued at $7,613,082.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 47.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DELL. UBS Group decreased their price target on Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Dell Technologies from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.38.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

