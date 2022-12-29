DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Shares Purchased by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,066 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.5% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 19,140 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.0% during the third quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 23,766 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.9% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 38,420 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 220.0% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 136,636 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,874,000 after acquiring an additional 93,942 shares during the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XRAY opened at $30.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.92. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a one year low of $26.48 and a one year high of $58.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.55.

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $947.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 20.81% and a positive return on equity of 9.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

Several equities research analysts have commented on XRAY shares. William Blair restated an “underperform” rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Barrington Research lowered their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $51.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. UBS Group lowered their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.70.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed clear aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

