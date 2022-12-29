Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $647,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $580,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $670,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. 81.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on DFS. Bank of America downgraded Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. UBS Group began coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.00.

Discover Financial Services Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE:DFS opened at $95.28 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.34. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $87.64 and a 52 week high of $130.81. The company has a market capitalization of $26.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by ($0.12). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 31.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 15.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Discover Financial Services news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 1,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $135,684.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,422,739.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Stories

