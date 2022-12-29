Dividend Assets Capital LLC Boosts Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 37.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,132 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total value of $3,880,031.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,797,447.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total value of $250,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,380,207.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total value of $3,880,031.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 533,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,797,447.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,964 shares of company stock valued at $4,936,426. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

NYSE JPM opened at $132.46 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $131.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $101.28 and a 1-year high of $169.81.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 26.85%. The company had revenue of $32.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.74 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on JPM. Oppenheimer cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. UBS Group set a $124.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.42.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

