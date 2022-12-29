Domani Wealth LLC Buys 1,334 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Domani Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 204.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,986 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla by 164.3% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 37 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 916.7% during the second quarter. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 48.8% during the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, CEO Elon Musk sold 6,870,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.37, for a total transaction of $1,088,001,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 423,622,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,089,084,555.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $233,627.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,442,600.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 6,870,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.37, for a total transaction of $1,088,001,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 423,622,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,089,084,555.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,162,331 shares of company stock valued at $4,491,862,803 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $112.71 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.70. The company has a market cap of $355.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.91. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.24 and a fifty-two week high of $402.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The company’s revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $330.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $240.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $316.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.24.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.