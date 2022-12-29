DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Shares Sold by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,320 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKNG. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in DraftKings during the third quarter valued at $254,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 136.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 3.0% during the third quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 43.0% during the third quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 30,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 9,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 23.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 89,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 17,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.60% of the company’s stock.

Get DraftKings alerts:

DraftKings Price Performance

Shares of DKNG opened at $11.05 on Thursday. DraftKings Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $28.80. The stock has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.07. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 78.64% and a negative return on equity of 87.08%. The business had revenue of $501.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.21 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on DKNG. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Roth Capital downgraded shares of DraftKings from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of DraftKings from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of DraftKings from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.19.

DraftKings Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.