DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Acquired by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 15.4% during the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 37,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after buying an additional 5,049 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 12.1% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 19,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 18.6% during the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 10,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.7% during the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 13,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 6.8% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 286,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,942,000 after purchasing an additional 18,183 shares in the last quarter. 71.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DD. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.14.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

NYSE DD opened at $67.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $33.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.46. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.52 and a 1 year high of $85.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.90.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is 36.46%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

Featured Articles

