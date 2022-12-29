Echo45 Advisors LLC Has $491,000 Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Echo45 Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 251.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,850 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises approximately 0.5% of Echo45 Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Echo45 Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 164.3% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 37 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the second quarter worth $27,000. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 916.7% during the 2nd quarter. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Tesla by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. 43.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TSLA has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Tesla from $280.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $305.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $246.24.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $112.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.91. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.24 and a 52 week high of $402.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $181.02 and a 200-day moving average of $234.70.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.50, for a total value of $939,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 189,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,351,263.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, CEO Elon Musk sold 9,650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.58, for a total value of $2,012,797,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 455,467,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,001,396,966.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.50, for a total value of $939,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 189,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,351,263.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,162,331 shares of company stock valued at $4,491,862,803 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

