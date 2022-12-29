Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Entergy were worth $1,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 82.9% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of Entergy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Entergy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Entergy during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ETR opened at $112.97 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $111.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Entergy Co. has a 12-month low of $94.94 and a 12-month high of $126.82. The company has a market cap of $22.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.63.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.17. Entergy had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Equities analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This is an increase from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is 69.48%.

ETR has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Entergy from $129.00 to $117.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Entergy from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Entergy from $123.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Entergy from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.47.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

