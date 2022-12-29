Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD) Stock Position Increased by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) by 72.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,822 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,435 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management owned approximately 0.10% of Ethan Allen Interiors worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ETD. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 2.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 1.7% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 29,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 2.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 25,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 16.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 13.8% during the second quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 10,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETD stock opened at $26.33 on Thursday. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.60 and a 1-year high of $29.90. The company has a market capitalization of $667.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.18.

Ethan Allen Interiors ( NYSE:ETD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.32. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 13.30%. The firm had revenue of $214.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.96%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Ethan Allen Interiors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

