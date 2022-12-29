Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Holdings Raised by Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV

Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises about 2.9% of Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. 57.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $108.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $446.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $60.70 and a one year high of $114.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.15.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.91 dividend. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 29.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,598,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.67.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

See Also

