Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Holdings Raised by Northstar Asset Management LLC

Northstar Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,337 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises about 0.9% of Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XOM. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. 57.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,598,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XOM. Truist Financial raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.67.

XOM opened at $108.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $446.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $60.70 and a 12-month high of $114.66.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company’s revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.71%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

