Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) is Lion Street Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Lion Street Advisors LLC cut its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,855 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,294 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for 0.9% of Lion Street Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XOM. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 8,482.4% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,644,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624,980 shares during the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,598,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 1.6 %

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $108.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $446.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.15. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $60.70 and a 52 week high of $114.66.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.67.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Further Reading

