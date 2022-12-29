Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Bought by Prentice Wealth Management LLC

Prentice Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,908 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up about 0.8% of Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,598,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 1.6 %

XOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.67.

NYSE:XOM opened at $108.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $446.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $60.70 and a 52-week high of $114.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.15.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business’s revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 29.71%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.