Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stock Position Lifted by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 41.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 28,020 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $8,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 51,800,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,277,527,000 after purchasing an additional 19,403,556 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 135,144,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,573,746,000 after acquiring an additional 17,521,080 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,505.5% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 9,730,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $833,291,000 after purchasing an additional 9,124,095 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 364,432,696 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,098,496,000 after purchasing an additional 8,825,023 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,040,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,144,479,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total transaction of $276,175.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $2,801,850.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 1.6 %

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $108.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $446.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $60.70 and a 52 week high of $114.66.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 29.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. HSBC lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.67.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Further Reading

