FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Decreases Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH trimmed its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,177 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 1.7% of FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 364,432,696 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,098,496,000 after purchasing an additional 8,825,023 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 135,144,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,573,746,000 after purchasing an additional 17,521,080 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 51,800,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,277,527,000 after purchasing an additional 19,403,556 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,180,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,575,190,000 after purchasing an additional 560,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,040,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,144,479,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131,617 shares during the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,598,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

NYSE:XOM opened at $108.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.15. The company has a market cap of $446.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $60.70 and a 52-week high of $114.66.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 29.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on XOM. StockNews.com began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.67.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

See Also

