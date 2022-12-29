Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Position Trimmed by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. reduced its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 65,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,893,000 after purchasing an additional 6,437 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in Fastenal by 0.6% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 85,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,069,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 1.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 27,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Fastenal by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 181,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,793,000 after purchasing an additional 12,863 shares during the last quarter. 76.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fastenal news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts purchased 5,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.58 per share, for a total transaction of $300,445.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,445.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts bought 5,940 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.58 per share, with a total value of $300,445.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,445.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen L. Eastman purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.88 per share, for a total transaction of $43,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 7,440 shares of company stock worth $366,770 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fastenal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $46.84 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $26.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.17. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $43.73 and a 12 month high of $64.75.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.25% and a net margin of 15.73%. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on FAST shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Fastenal from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

