Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,960 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $2,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Fastenal by 18.9% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 165,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,263,000 after acquiring an additional 26,325 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 45.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 45,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after buying an additional 14,203 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 5.2% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 6.7% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 8.5% in the second quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 5,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Stephen L. Eastman bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.88 per share, for a total transaction of $43,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Fastenal news, Director Stephen L. Eastman purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.88 per share, for a total transaction of $43,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeffery Michael Watts purchased 5,940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.58 per share, for a total transaction of $300,445.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,445.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 7,440 shares of company stock worth $366,770. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fastenal Trading Down 1.4 %

FAST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Fastenal in a report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

NASDAQ FAST opened at $46.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.17. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $43.73 and a 52-week high of $64.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 34.25%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 66.31%.

Fastenal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

