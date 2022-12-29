First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,072 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $1,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,456,873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,153,959,000 after acquiring an additional 373,312 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,019,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,624,114,000 after acquiring an additional 522,813 shares during the period. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 6,265,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $904,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,275 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,655,897 shares of the bank’s stock worth $916,823,000 after acquiring an additional 547,281 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,004,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $811,241,000 after buying an additional 1,847,488 shares during the period. 95.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on First Republic Bank from $168.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised First Republic Bank from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $100.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on First Republic Bank to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on First Republic Bank to $136.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Compass Point reduced their price target on First Republic Bank to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.50.

First Republic Bank Stock Performance

First Republic Bank stock opened at $118.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $120.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.35. The company has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.08. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $106.86 and a fifty-two week high of $209.33.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 27.06%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Republic Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 12.87%.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

