First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Shares Sold by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA reduced its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,059 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FMB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 60,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth bought a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FMB opened at $50.04 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.22. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $48.07 and a 12 month high of $57.00.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd.

