FNY Investment Advisers LLC Takes Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,405,000 after acquiring an additional 28,020 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 31,337 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,736,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 100,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 21,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 497,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,458,000 after acquiring an additional 5,804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 1.6 %

XOM opened at $108.38 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.24 and a 200 day moving average of $98.15. The company has a market cap of $446.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $60.70 and a 12 month high of $114.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.57. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total value of $276,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,801,850.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on XOM. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.67.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.