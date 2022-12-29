Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. Acquires 134 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,665 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 1.9% of Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1,316.7% in the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Newfound Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Darrow Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 406 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $234.53 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $213.43 and a 12-month high of $344.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $252.38.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.06. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. The business had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSFT has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Microsoft from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Microsoft from $305.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Microsoft from $380.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Fundamental Research cut their target price on Microsoft to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

