Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 120 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDY. TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 10,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,204,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 5,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of MDY opened at $436.32 on Thursday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $398.11 and a 12 month high of $524.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $448.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $439.24.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

