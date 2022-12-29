Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 170 Shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LAMR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 64.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the second quarter worth $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 102.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 56.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the second quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Price Performance

Lamar Advertising stock opened at $93.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.39. The stock has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 1.37. Lamar Advertising has a 12-month low of $81.10 and a 12-month high of $124.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Lamar Advertising Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is 98.36%.

In other Lamar Advertising news, Director Thomas V. Reifenheiser sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total transaction of $216,942.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,671 shares in the company, valued at $3,911,957.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lamar Advertising in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

Featured Stories

