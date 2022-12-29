Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 59 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1,060.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Sean D. Major sold 485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total value of $151,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,468,075. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $281.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $292.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.06.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $309.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $293.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $261.98. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $216.24 and a 1-year high of $328.56. The company has a market cap of $68.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.54, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.85.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 17.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.38 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.91%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

