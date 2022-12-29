Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 29,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Sirius XM by 48.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 72,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 23,667 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Sirius XM by 48.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,662 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Sirius XM by 2.7% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 118,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sirius XM during the third quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in Sirius XM by 353.4% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 127,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 99,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $8.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $7.10 to $6.75 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sirius XM currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

In related news, Director Kristina Salen sold 44,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total transaction of $288,568.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,039.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SIRI opened at $5.73 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.20. The stock has a market cap of $22.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.93. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.69 and a 1 year high of $6.88.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 35.97% and a net margin of 12.95%. On average, research analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.024 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. This is a boost from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

