Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,789 Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter valued at $96,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 7.7% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 7.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 30,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 33.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 99,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,222,000 after purchasing an additional 24,843 shares in the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

KMB opened at $136.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $130.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.54. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $108.74 and a twelve month high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.21% and a net margin of 8.84%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 87.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KMB shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the company from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.62.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Featured Articles

