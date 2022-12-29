Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SRC. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the second quarter worth $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 24.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 255.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the second quarter valued at $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

Spirit Realty Capital Stock Performance

Shares of SRC stock opened at $39.71 on Thursday. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.31 and a 1 year high of $49.94. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Spirit Realty Capital Announces Dividend

Spirit Realty Capital ( NYSE:SRC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.32). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 37.70%. The business had revenue of $180.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.54 million. Analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.663 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.68%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 139.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on SRC shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Bank of America lowered Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $42.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.70.

Insider Transactions at Spirit Realty Capital

In other Spirit Realty Capital news, Director Richard I. Gilchrist bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.91 per share, for a total transaction of $251,460.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 44,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,861,181.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About Spirit Realty Capital

(Get Rating)

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.