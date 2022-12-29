Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) by 43.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,154 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,504 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ChargePoint were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 1,057.7% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. 44.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ChargePoint alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CHPT. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on ChargePoint from $40.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. B. Riley lowered their price target on ChargePoint from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on ChargePoint from $15.50 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on ChargePoint from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ChargePoint currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.64.

ChargePoint Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at ChargePoint

ChargePoint stock opened at $8.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.67 and its 200 day moving average is $13.72. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.07 and a twelve month high of $20.99.

In other ChargePoint news, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total transaction of $151,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $365,087.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ChargePoint news, CAO Henrik Gerdes sold 3,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total transaction of $29,943.26. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 90,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,339.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total value of $151,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,162 shares in the company, valued at $365,087.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 260,405 shares of company stock worth $2,741,681. Insiders own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Profile

(Get Rating)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.