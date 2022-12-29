Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Buys 3,507 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,507 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Win Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Chevron by 61.2% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 80.6% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 35.8% in the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA bought a new stake in Chevron in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $5,830,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total value of $25,723,453.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $5,830,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 293,563 shares of company stock valued at $53,186,421. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chevron Trading Down 1.5 %

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen upped their price objective on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC upped their price objective on Chevron to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.80.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $176.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $342.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.20. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $117.13 and a 1 year high of $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.19.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 19.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.31%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

