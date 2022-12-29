Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,582 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GSK. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of GSK in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GSK in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of GSK in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GSK by 119.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 734 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of GSK in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. 13.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GSK stock opened at $34.78 on Thursday. GSK plc has a 52-week low of $28.47 and a 52-week high of $46.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.26, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. GSK had a net margin of 37.88% and a return on equity of 32.18%. The firm had revenue of $9.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GSK plc will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.3695 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.20%.

GSK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,750 ($21.12) to GBX 1,500 ($18.10) in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,650 ($19.91) to GBX 1,535 ($18.53) in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of GSK to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,800 ($21.72) to GBX 1,450 ($17.50) in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,900 ($22.93) to GBX 1,600 ($19.31) in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GSK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,583.57.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

