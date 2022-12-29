Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,197 T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,197 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 3,974.1% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 5,001,063 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $672,843,000 after purchasing an additional 4,878,309 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,085,538 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,043,429,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553,049 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,846,703 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,670,175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690,231 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 8,847.6% during the 1st quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 1,970,436 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $252,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,675,395 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $985,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841,923 shares during the last quarter. 42.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US to $197.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $187.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.95.

In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.47, for a total transaction of $7,523,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 313,902 shares in the company, valued at $47,232,833.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.47, for a total transaction of $7,523,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 313,902 shares in the company, valued at $47,232,833.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.76, for a total transaction of $150,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,024.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 73,450 shares of company stock worth $11,045,767 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $138.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $172.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.51 and a fifty-two week high of $154.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $145.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.98.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $19.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.98 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

