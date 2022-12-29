Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 6,092 Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PEG. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PEG shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group to $63.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wolfe Research cut Public Service Enterprise Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.92.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:PEG opened at $61.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.60. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $52.51 and a 1 year high of $75.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.07, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.26.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 7.08%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 158.82%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

