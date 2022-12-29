Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,257 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 1,549.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,998,661 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $639,551,000 after buying an additional 2,816,843 shares during the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. raised its stake in Union Pacific by 7,721.1% in the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 2,551,469 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $11,963,000 after buying an additional 2,518,846 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Union Pacific by 638.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,014,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $550,334,000 after buying an additional 1,741,490 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 5.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,864,818 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $7,886,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,087 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at about $225,714,000. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Teresa Finley acquired 1,380 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $188.26 per share, for a total transaction of $259,798.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,798.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Union Pacific Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Union Pacific to $228.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Evercore ISI raised Union Pacific from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $204.00 to $232.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $208.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.12.

NYSE UNP opened at $206.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $127.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.11. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $183.70 and a 1-year high of $278.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 28.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.39%.

About Union Pacific

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

