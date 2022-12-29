Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,801 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IHI. F3Logic LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 4,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 9,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 44,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IHI opened at $51.71 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1 year low of $46.21 and a 1 year high of $66.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.26 and its 200 day moving average is $51.11.

