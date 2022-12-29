Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating) by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,078 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BLV opened at $72.44 on Thursday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $66.44 and a 1 year high of $103.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.86 and its 200 day moving average is $76.09.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

