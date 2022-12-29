Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $225,000 Stake in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,854 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Affirm were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AFRM. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Affirm by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,867,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,561,000 after purchasing an additional 11,502,492 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Affirm by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,498,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883,050 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Affirm by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,571,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755,252 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Affirm by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,180,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432,202 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Affirm by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,350,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Affirm from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Affirm from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Affirm in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Affirm from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Affirm from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.79.

In related news, Director Keith Rabois sold 17,287 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total transaction of $246,685.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,147 shares in the company, valued at $986,727.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 12.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ AFRM opened at $9.03 on Thursday. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.62 and a 1 year high of $107.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 11.41 and a quick ratio of 11.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.62.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $361.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.72 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 45.24% and a negative return on equity of 25.51%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.

