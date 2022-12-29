Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $229,000 Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 539 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCZ. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 17,904.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,113,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,871,000 after buying an additional 4,090,382 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 377.6% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,038,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,690,000 after buying an additional 821,043 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 9,902.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 516,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,274,000 after buying an additional 511,473 shares during the period. Southern Wealth Management LLP lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1,067.7% in the first quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 368,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,443,000 after buying an additional 336,893 shares during the period. Finally, Matson Money. Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 3,737,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,057,000 after buying an additional 321,289 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SCZ opened at $55.76 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.31. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.12 and a fifty-two week high of $73.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

