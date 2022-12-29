Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $297,000 Position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,457 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IRT. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 100.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,462,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,043,399,000 after purchasing an additional 19,735,415 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 98.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,329,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $643,267,000 after purchasing an additional 12,099,993 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 121.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,302,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $326,733,000 after purchasing an additional 6,753,959 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 151.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,042,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 90.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,628,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,876 shares during the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independence Realty Trust Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of IRT opened at $16.70 on Thursday. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.04 and a 1 year high of $28.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.83.

Independence Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.80%.

In other Independence Realty Trust news, CEO Scott Schaeffer sold 155,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total transaction of $2,686,509.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 583,865 shares in the company, valued at $10,065,832.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IRT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Independence Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

