Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $330,000 Stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,990,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542,908 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,599,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,333,000 after buying an additional 1,535,898 shares during the period. TIAA FSB increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 5,383,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,253,000 after buying an additional 321,191 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 660,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,729,000 after buying an additional 58,430 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 653,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,790,000 after buying an additional 40,121 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWY opened at $118.18 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $125.20 and a 200-day moving average of $128.91. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $114.66 and a 52 week high of $175.75.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

