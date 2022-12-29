Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $344,000 Position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Teck Resources by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,801,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $597,851,000 after purchasing an additional 318,294 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its position in Teck Resources by 274.3% in the 2nd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 10,301,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $314,916,000 after buying an additional 7,549,057 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Teck Resources by 594.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,630,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $294,466,000 after buying an additional 8,243,806 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Teck Resources by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,115,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,839,000 after buying an additional 41,287 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in Teck Resources by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 3,800,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,058,000 after buying an additional 1,900,718 shares during the period. 56.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TECK stock opened at $38.27 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.10. Teck Resources Limited has a one year low of $24.72 and a one year high of $45.90.

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 22.99%. On average, analysts expect that Teck Resources Limited will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.0939 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.63%.

Several research analysts have commented on TECK shares. B. Riley dropped their price target on Teck Resources from C$53.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. TD Securities downgraded Teck Resources to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup downgraded Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$58.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Teck Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.38.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

